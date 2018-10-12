Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for job


The NPP youth argue that they were promised jobs in prior to the elections and up to now they have not been offered any kind of job.

  • Published:
NPP youth group play

NPP youth group

The members of a pro-NPP youth group known as the Guts and Zeal Association (GAZA) has accused the government of neglecting them despite their hard work for the party in the 2016 general elections.

The angry NPP members called on the government to provide them jobs and warned that the NPP will suffer the implications of their unfulfilled promise in the next general elections.

They said the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa and the regional party executives have failed them completely since the party assumed office.

They argue that they were promised jobs in prior to the elections and up to now they have not been offered any kind of job.

Chairman of the NPP pressure group, GAZA, Seidu Adamu disclosed on Accra-based Class FM that they played a major role in protecting ballot boxes and patrolling the Ghana-Togo border to ensure that non-Ghanaians were prevented from taking part in the polls.

He said "I'm disappointed because they are not keeping their promises to us, nothing like that is reflecting and you know how they are going to tag you if you are an NPP member in the Volta Region. So, if after doing all the shouting and dirty work and till now, we [GAZA] have not got anything, imagine how we are going to be a laughing stock in town… Our leaders in the Volta Region are not helping us and I want the president to know that things are not well here."

