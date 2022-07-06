RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP's economic management team has failed – Kofi Akpaloo

Kojo Emmanuel

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has expressed disappointment in Akufo-Addo's Economic Management Team.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo

He believes the team cannot solve Ghana's economic challenges to ease the burden on the citizens.

According to him, the administration is incompetent in steering the country's economic affairs well leading the economy into crisis.

He said the state of the country's economy requires that he [Nana Addo] steps aside for a fresh face to be employed to take over the job.

This is in relation to Ghana's decision to begin talks with the International Monetary Fund to support a government economic program, reversing a policy decision not to seek assistance from the multilateral lender.

"The Economic Management Team has been a monumental failure and I call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Economic Management Team because they have not lived up to expectation, "Kofi Akpaloo said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

He said the economic management team has led the country to its worst international credit rating downgrade, diminished confidence in the local economy, and resulted in the poor performance of the cedi on the international market, among other things.

He said the entire membership of the economic management team must be revised.

"The economic management team has failed and must be reconstituted immediately with fresh ideas and perspectives having supervised the worst public debt build-up, worst budget deficit, worst debt to GDP ratio, worst credit rating downgrade, worst-performing currency in the world, worst crisis of confidence in the economy," he added.

He further stated that the current state of the economy must be blamed directly on the top hierarchy of the Bank of Ghana as well as the economic management.

He added that the government must bring in a replacement who “is focused on national rather than self-interest.”

