NPP’s flagbearer race is not a 2-man show between Bawumia and Kyeremanteng – Kwabena Agyapong

Mr. Agyapong said the race goes beyond the two personalities and there are other credible candidates like him contesting.

In an interview with Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), Agyapong explained that the media had the responsibility to tasking each of the contenders to present their policy platforms and alternative propositions to governance.

“The press has been skewed in a way to try and present this contest as a two-horse race and it is by default,” he said before explaining why Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia; have been cast as the frontrunners.

“(It is) because the Vice President is politically number two and he was appointed by the president, it doesn’t mean he is better than any of us.

Pulse Ghana

“Of course, Alan K has been number two electorally, so he has been number two in the last three presidential primaries. So, you have two default candidates, one political, one electoral; who are seen as the frontrunners but that does not matter to me all.”

He continued: “Ghanaians are going through what they are experiencing and these two are part of the system currently. If they have anything to do to relieve Ghanaians, they have the opportunity now not wait till 2024.”