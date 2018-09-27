Pulse.com.gh logo
Disappointed Nyaho Tamakloe calls on Bawumia to resign as Veep


'Poor Economy' Disappointed Nyaho Tamakloe calls on Bawumia to resign as Veep

  • Published:
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called on vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to step down over the poor handling of the economy.

He said Bawumia has failed to deliver on the numerous and 'gangartuan' promises and assurances he gave Ghanaians when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition prior to the 2016 elections.

The government has indicated that it has been able to arrest the fall of the cedi.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo

Dr. Bawumia said the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

The local currency has neared the GH¢5: US$1 mark. The frequent increase in the price of fuel has worsened the situation.

play

 

Ghanaians have called on the government to stop the needless comparison it is doing with its predecessors, the John Mahama-led NDC administration.

But Dr Nyaho Tamakloe speaking on Accra-based Starr FM with Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday that the President has performed below expectation.

"In any civilised society the first person to have jumped out of the boat is Bawumia…he should go.

READ MORE: Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics

"He made us believe that the money was there and things were going to change when we takeover. I had a lot of hope in him but now I’m totally disappointed in him. Unless things turn around by the end of the year, then I can believe him again," he said.

