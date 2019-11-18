According to him, the pressure group has turned away from its active self to become “OccupyHypocrisy”.

“Has OccupyGhana been hypnotised? So asleep they don't know what is going on? Or they have changed from OccupyGhana to OccupyHypocrisy,” the outspoken legislator wrote on Facebook.

OccupyGhana was very vocal during the erstwhile John Mahama administration and criticised a number actions by the government.

The pressure group has also spoken against some policies of the current government, including the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum and the recent manhandling of law students by the Police.

However, Mr. Apaak said the group has gone silent on issues bordering nepotism and corruption since the Akufo-Addo government assumed office.

Read the Builsa South MP’s full post below:

Folks, should OccupyGhana not be OccupyingCorruption; OccupyingNepotism; OccupyingClearingAgency; OccupyingObeseGovernment; OccupyingNoTextbooks among many others?

Ace and Co, Ghanaians want to hear you on the above and many other issues of national importance. If you are not hypnotised or under hypnosis, lets please stand up, let Ghana hear you.

Folks, I may be wrong but that is my opinion. Have your say, I hope you are not hypnotised too.!