This time, he is claiming that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been deceptive about the true state of the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Mahama said the Minister has been hiding figures from the international community to conceal how bad the economy is.

According to the NDC flagbearer, considering the number of resources his administration bequeathed to the Akufo-Addo administration, the government should have done much better than they have done.

“The IMF has been a bit hypocritical in all these issues, we complained that the finance minister was cooking the books and that and he was not including big-ticket expenditure to the data.”

“He used that to fool all the international agencies, he used that to fool the IMF, he used to fool fitch, he used that to fool the economic intelligence unit that they were better managers of the economy and but that is not true,” Mr. Mahama. told TV XYZ in an interview Friday.

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He added: “With the kind of resources we left him, I’m surprised and shocked at his very abysmal performance. We did all we did with just one oil field and now he has many but look at the huge debt and still they have nothing to show aside Free SHS which even being funded from our oil revenue.”

“We’ve always warned that Ofori Atta is cooking the books and they didn’t listen”.