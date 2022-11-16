Ofori-Atta's removal: I did not accuse Kyei Mensah-Bonsu — Gabby denies

He said Otchere-Darko, a cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is accusing him of being behind the demand for the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the Member of Parliament for Suame, Otchere-Darko has wrongly accused him of being the mastermind behind some NPP MPs demanding the sacking of Ofori-Atta.

"From nowhere, we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening, for what? What do I stand to gain from that?" he retorted.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa Radio, the majority leader questioned the authority of the cousin of the finance minister for leveling such allegations against him.

But Gabby in a reply to Mensah-Bonsu denied the accusations.

In a Facebook post, he said "I have said no such thing on Asaase Radio or any other radio station or media house, whether on air or online, either directly or indirectly. Indeed, my position, so far, on this issue in Parliament within the Majority Caucus, has been to deliberately stay away from commenting on it publicly.

"I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat. I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist even within the NPP."