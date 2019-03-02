Addressing NDC supporters Saturday during a walk, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who has been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to answer questions on the leaked tape, said the NDC is focused on winning the 2020 polls in a free and transparent manner.

"I want to assure all Ghanaians that the NDC will not kill women to win power, the NDC will not kidnap people to win power, the NDC will not insult for power," he said.

On the said tape, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is allegedly heard talking about how the party was planning to use a series of politically motivated kidnappings ahead of polls planned for 2020.

He is also heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the cleaners.

He is also heard admitting to the importation of the Azorka Boys to cause mayhem during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In the same audio, the elder of the Church of Pentecost could be audibly heard urging the party’s communicators to descend heavily on the Chairman of the Peace Council.

In a letter dated February 27, 2019, the CID at the Police Headquarters said it had Ofosu-Ampofo: “in respect of a tape the police had intercepted on GhanaWeb and other radio stations.

“He is to report at the CID Headquarters tomorrow Thursday at 10:00am,” the statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu, head of police Public Relations added.