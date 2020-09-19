According to him, the decision by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama to legalize okada when he wins power is unfortunate

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "Until the government implements policies to regulate the use of motorbikes especially for commercial purposes, it should ban their operations to save lives. This is what we want."

He disclosed that he supports Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's alternative of empowering the okada riders to purchase brand new cars assembled in the country to engage in a much safer venture.

"Let's support 'One District One Factory' to employ most of the youth who are engaging in the okada business," he added.

According to him, the need to graduate from this risky and less safe okada riding to a safer means of transportation.

"You can have a better option and we’ll give you a better option. So, yes, we will not legalize the Okada business.

"Mahama and NDC are doing fake promises to deceive Ghanaians to get votes in the 2020 elections," he added.

He further disclosed that he doesn't understand why John Mahama and his NDC are desperate to legalize the risky okada business.

Nana Kay said it had become necessary as the number of road traffic accidents caused by Okada men kept becoming rampant, and got worse during this era.

From December 21, 2019, to January 1, 2020, the Accident, Emergency, and Orthopaedic Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital admitted 79 vehicle accident victims, 58 motorcycle accident victims, and one bicycle accident victim.

He believes that if law enforcement agencies are unable to enforce traffic regulations, Okada riders should be banned entirely as their accident cases were as a result of recklessness and disrespect for road traffic regulations.