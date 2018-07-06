One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur today

news

A one-week memorial service for the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur will be held today at the Ridge Church in Accra.

The service will commence at 3 pm and the dress code will be black, according to family spokesperson Jabesh Amissah-Arthur.

The ex-Vice President died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra last Friday after collapsing while exercising at the Airforce Gym at Burma Camp.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo declared a 5-day national mourning on Monday for the late Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The service is expected to attract politicians from his NDC party and as well those from the ruling government, the NPP.