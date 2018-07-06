Pulse.com.gh logo
One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur today


  • Published:
Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
A one-week memorial service for the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur will be held today at the Ridge Church in Accra.

The service will commence at 3 pm and the dress code will be black, according to family spokesperson Jabesh Amissah-Arthur.

The ex-Vice President died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra last Friday after collapsing while exercising at the Airforce Gym at Burma Camp.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo orders flags to fly half-mast for Amissah-Arthur

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

 

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo declared a 5-day national mourning on Monday for the late Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The service is expected to attract politicians from his NDC party and as well those from the ruling government, the NPP.

