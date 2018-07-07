Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-veep Amissah-Arthur


Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president

Politicians across the political divide and family members were heavily present to observe the solemn occasion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The one week memorial service of the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has been observed at the Ridge Interdenominational Church in Accra.

play

 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the former Bank of Ghana Governor under John Kufuor, Pual Acquah, Economist Kwame Mpianim, Ex-presidents Jerry John Rawlings and Mahama, former Speaker of Parliament Edward Joe Adjaho, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo and the family of the late Vice President were present to observe the solemn occasion.

play
 

The former Vice President died on Friday June 29, 2018 at age 67.

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

He reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he passed away.

play

 

Amissah-Arthur was born on April 29, 1951, and served as sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

play

 

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

play

 

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that he will be given a state burial and also direct all national flags should fly at half-mast.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Delegates Conference: Top pollster expects Blay to win NPP Delegates Conference Top pollster expects Blay to win
Ruling Party: NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives Ruling Party NPP heads to the polls to elect new executives
Corruption: Group petitions CHRAJ to probe Freddie Blay over 275 buses Corruption Group petitions CHRAJ to probe Freddie Blay over 275 buses
NPP Delegates Conference: Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over 275 buses NPP Delegates Conference Mahama trolls Freddie Blay over 275 buses
National Elections: Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress National Elections Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress
Legal Tussle: Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council Legal Tussle Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media
Politics: Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars Politics Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars



Top Articles

1 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
2 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseinibullet
4 Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to...bullet
5 Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary...bullet
6 RIP One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur todaybullet
7 #NSMQ2018 Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate Freddie...bullet
9 NPP ‘okayed’ Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 buses –...bullet
10 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page...bullet

Related Articles

Condolences NPP- UK sympathizes with Amissah-Arthur's family
RIP One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur today
Video Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur
Libel Ofosu Kwakye sues Dep EC Commissioner over $6m bribe allegations
#62Steps Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
Okyenhene’s Palace fires back at ‘disrespectful’ Stan Dogbe
Late Veep Akufo-Addo orders flags to fly half-mast for Amissah-Arthur
Defense Criticizing Akufo-Addo for Charlotte Osei's dismissal unfair - Boadu
Amissah-Arthur’s Death Minority wants Akufo-Addo to declare national day of mourning
Amissah-Arthur's Death Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan Dogbe slams Okyenhene

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

CID Boss
Scandal Police sends NDC MPs double salary report to Attorney General
Despite a series of diplomatic spats with Washington, Britain is keen to strike a free trade deal with US
Trump US President to meet May, Queen and visit Churchill's birthplace
Free SHS Gov’t has spent GHC556m on Free SHS in first year
NPP- UK sympathizes with H.E Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur's family
Condolences NPP- UK sympathizes with Amissah-Arthur's family