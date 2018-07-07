news

The one week memorial service of the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has been observed at the Ridge Interdenominational Church in Accra.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the former Bank of Ghana Governor under John Kufuor, Pual Acquah, Economist Kwame Mpianim, Ex-presidents Jerry John Rawlings and Mahama, former Speaker of Parliament Edward Joe Adjaho, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo and the family of the late Vice President were present to observe the solemn occasion.

The former Vice President died on Friday June 29, 2018 at age 67.

He reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he passed away.

Amissah-Arthur was born on April 29, 1951, and served as sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that he will be given a state burial and also direct all national flags should fly at half-mast.