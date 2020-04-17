The EC postponed the upcoming voters' registration until further notice and this is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EC said it would review the decision at the end of April or early May this year.

It had originally fixed April 18, 2020, for the commencement of the compilation of a new voters register.

However, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said the decision would be reviewed in collaboration with health experts from the Ministry of Health, adding that it is only waiting for the green light from health officials and experts to begin the compilation.

"Are we thinking of not having election 2020, anybody in the Electoral Commission, knowing the resources that we have, knowing the situation of the registers, will go for a new credible register… We are waiting for the lockdown and coronavirus to subside," he told Accra-based Joy FM.

The EC since last year has justified why they need to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections.