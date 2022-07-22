Only Kennedy Agyapong can beat Mahama in 2024 – Barker-Vormawor

According to him, unless the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who doubles as Chairman of the legislature’s Defence and Interior committee, decides to withdraw from the NPP flagbearership contest, he stands taller than the former President, who is seeking to return to the presidency.

Barker-Vormawor went further to predict a walk-in-the-park victory for Agyapong in the upcoming primaries.

"Mark my words:

"Unless, he decides to step down; or is sorted out by the establishment; I think Kennedy Agyapong will easily win the NPP primaries.

"I think of all the NPP aspirants, Kennedy Agyapong is the one who could beat John Mahama in the 2024 elections, fairly," he wrote.

It is unclear what information Barker-Vormawor is privy to, for which reason he is of the firm belief that Kennedy Agyapong will win the NPP primaries and then emerge victorious in the presidential election.

He said: "If you doubt me, you really haven’t understood the Ghanaian."

Kennedy Agyapong is one of the several notable members of the NPP who have expressed interest in the party’s flagbearer race, which is expected to take place later in the year.