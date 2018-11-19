Only ‘witches and wizards’ don’t support Mahama – Allotey Jacobs

news

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs says only “witches and wizards” are against John Dramani Mahama’s bid to lead the party in 2020.

According to him, the former president is the best candidate the NDC can present in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking at the NDC’s 9 Annual Delegates Congress held at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, Mr. Allotey Jacobs said any person that doesn’t support Mahama is either a witch or a wizard.

“If you don’t support Mahama, then you are either a witch or a wizard,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

He tipped Mahama to overwhelmingly win the flagbearership race with more than 90 per cent of the votes against his competitors.



“Until Mahama will hold somebody’s hand and say that: ‘I’m done, so, vote for this man’, everybody will go for him. 90 per cent of the votes are for John Mahama,” Allotey Jacobs added.

Mahama is set to face competition from 10 other aspirants for the right to become the NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

The former president is joined in the race by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin; a former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah, have all picked up forms.

Others are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer,­­­ Elikplim Agbemava, former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly boss, Kojo Bonsu, and David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah.