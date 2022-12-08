Opare Addo tipped to win NDC National Youth Organiser

Nine positions are up for grabs but the aspirants–nine times the number of portfolios available–will slug it out.

The positions available for grab are Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Communication Officer, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator and National Executive Committee members.

One of the talked about portfolios is the Youth Organiser. This is because the heart of the Party lies with the youth and the Youth Organiser is responsible for organising the youth wing of the party.

In his bid for the re-election, he has released a set of projects and policies he intends to roll out when given the nod.

The projects outlined by the Youth Organizer dubbed 2022 and beyond include;

Provide quarterly fuel allowances for constituency Youth Organizer. Set up financing for Youth Wing Members running for District Assembly elections. Operationalize the Youth Wing command center with digital infrastructure for volunteers for operation 24/7. Reassemble a National Youth Operation wing ahead of the 2024 elections. Provide Megaphones and information packed flash drives for each constituency youth organizer ahead of the 2024 general elections. Print T-shirts and other Paraphernalia for constituency youth organizers. Provide a motorbike for each youth organizer and the deputy to increase grassroots mobilization by December 2023. Provide cars to deputy regional youth organizers and regional youth organizers without functioning cars. Provide a National TEIN Coordinators Vehicle under the auspices of the TEIN secretariat Establish the “Support The Youth Fund” with seed money for constituency Youth organizers.

Mr Opare Addo will be going up against the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Genfi, his closest contender during the 2018 National Delegates Congress.

He polled 523 votes to beat Brogya Genfi, who got 396 votes.

Among the two candidates, the current Youth Organiser is considered the favorite.

His good works have been identified by many including the Coordinator of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC in the Savannah Region, Jacob Nwaangu Gbelinyari.

He described Opare Addo as “humble, respectful, accommodating” and above all “one who is very committed to the NDC and his assigned duties.”

Since 2018, when he assumed office, Mr Opare Addo has worked to maintain the party’s good reputation.

In 2020, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) blamed the NDC for the fire outbreaks that happened in the country’s capital.

The NDC Youth Organiser, stood his ground, arguing that that NDC has no intention to burn market facilities which were constructed when they were in power.

He shepherded a protest at Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, where the NDC youth called on government to find the root cause of the fire outbreaks.

In the same year, with “Our Heritage”, the Youth Organiser started a social media promotion of elite NDC members, reminding Ghanaians that the biggest opposition party has the men to work.

Mr Opare Addo has also charged the party to be critical of government activities, which he believes will not augur well for the country’s development.

The issue of illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey”, as well as macro economic variables such as unemployment have been of major concern to him.

Also, he opposed the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-levy, which is to widen the tax net of the government.

Holding the assertion that the E-levy would exacerbate the worsening economic conditions of citizens, he led the “Yentua Demonstration” which took place in February this year.

Mr Opare Addo is currently seeking a possible amendment of the party’s constitution, an undertaking many grassroots are pleased with.

The current state of the constitution prevents Constituency Executives from voting at Regional Conference and main National Delegates Congress.

A proposal by a committee from the Youth Wing under his leadership, if approved, will allow all other youth representatives to become fully-fledged Constituency Executives; making them eligible to vote.

It is reported that the youth wing of the party are pleased by his work, therefore, are willing to provide him a second term to guide the opposition party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Already, Mr Opare Addo has stressed that the NDC will leave no stone unturned to ensure victory is theirs in order alleviate Ghanaians from their current challenges.