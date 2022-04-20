Opinion Poll: Alan Kyeremanteng topples Dr. Bawumia as the favorite to lead NPP in 2024

According to the researchers, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been disposed by Mr. Kyeremanteng as the likely candidate.

The poll inidcated that he came from behind to lead Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 36% to 33%.

Dr Bawumia had a commanding lead but was overtaken by Alan

The poll saw Alan Kyeremanten sweep the critical regions to take the lead. In what was a reversal of fortune, Alan Kyeremanten wins all the regions except Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East regions.

The poll also shows the president’s job approval rating declining from 34% in January 2022 to 27% in April. 67% of voters disapprove the job performance of the president, resulting in net approval rating of 40% negative (approval minus disapproval).

However, renowned Ghanaian pollster has said that the NPP can’t win the 2024 elections with Alan Kyeremanteng as flagbearer.

ece-auto-gen

He said should the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia be on the ticket of the ruing party, it will be tough for the opposition party.

According to Ephson, a pairing of Dr. Bawumia and a Christian running mate will help the NPP to win power in 2024.

He said on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.”

"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."