Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has failed as Majority Leader — NDC MP

Speaking on the commotion that characterized voting on the floor of the House regarding the E-levy, Ahmed asked: "Yesterday, we were at the conclave and where was the Majority Leader? We in the Minority were here at 9 am and where was the Majority Leader?"

"You have brought your budget to parliament, you have brought your financial document to Parliament but you left all these and went to Kumasi that you were going to do political party meeting, and as a result of that, you were unable to return on time for business to proceed. The speaker you are complaining against was waiting for you," the NDC MP said to TV3.

After the free-for-all fight in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that the Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin is not responding to calls and messages after absenting himself on Monday, December 20, 2021.

He said the Speaker was nowhere to be found as Parliament had intended to vote for the passage of the controversial E-levy bill.