These were the words of the Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim who said the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has failed lawmakers in Parliament.
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has failed as Majority Leader — NDC MP
"There is a leadership failure on the part of the Majority Leader. As a Majority Leader, you need to be in constant touch with Parliament, then the deputy speakers of Parliament need to be in constant touch with Parliament. Don't forget the Speaker himself has just returned from sick leave. As a result of that when he sits he sometimes hands over to the deputy speakers which he did yesterday."
Speaking on the commotion that characterized voting on the floor of the House regarding the E-levy, Ahmed asked: "Yesterday, we were at the conclave and where was the Majority Leader? We in the Minority were here at 9 am and where was the Majority Leader?"
"You have brought your budget to parliament, you have brought your financial document to Parliament but you left all these and went to Kumasi that you were going to do political party meeting, and as a result of that, you were unable to return on time for business to proceed. The speaker you are complaining against was waiting for you," the NDC MP said to TV3.
After the free-for-all fight in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that the Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin is not responding to calls and messages after absenting himself on Monday, December 20, 2021.
He said the Speaker was nowhere to be found as Parliament had intended to vote for the passage of the controversial E-levy bill.
"I called him a couple of times, but I couldn't reach him and I sent a message including WhatsApp messages but I have not had any response," he stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh