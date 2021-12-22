RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has failed as Majority Leader — NDC MP

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

"There is a leadership failure on the part of the Majority Leader. As a Majority Leader, you need to be in constant touch with Parliament, then the deputy speakers of Parliament need to be in constant touch with Parliament. Don't forget the Speaker himself has just returned from sick leave. As a result of that when he sits he sometimes hands over to the deputy speakers which he did yesterday."

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

These were the words of the Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim who said the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has failed lawmakers in Parliament.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the commotion that characterized voting on the floor of the House regarding the E-levy, Ahmed asked: "Yesterday, we were at the conclave and where was the Majority Leader? We in the Minority were here at 9 am and where was the Majority Leader?"

"You have brought your budget to parliament, you have brought your financial document to Parliament but you left all these and went to Kumasi that you were going to do political party meeting, and as a result of that, you were unable to return on time for business to proceed. The speaker you are complaining against was waiting for you," the NDC MP said to TV3.

After the free-for-all fight in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that the Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin is not responding to calls and messages after absenting himself on Monday, December 20, 2021.

He said the Speaker was nowhere to be found as Parliament had intended to vote for the passage of the controversial E-levy bill.

"I called him a couple of times, but I couldn't reach him and I sent a message including WhatsApp messages but I have not had any response," he stated.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

MPs kick out Dr. Bossman Asare, other EC officials from Parliament

Dr Bossman Asare

“A speaker can’t excuse himself to visit the loo?" - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says Joe Wise wasn’t going to vote

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

Stop your “rabble-rousing skits” and end hardship in the country – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

You’re only good at campaigning but bad at leadership – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo