Founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) political party Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has stated that he will choose a mallam as his running mate for the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to him, Mallam is a term that is used to describe a learned Muslim man, therefore, it will not be bad to have Osofo Kyiri Abosom partnering a mallam for his political party.

“My running mate will be a Muslim. I want a Muslim who also has a fear of God in him; a Mallam," Rev. Andrews said in an interview on Citi FM.

"I just want people who have the fear of God in them. I don’t know any Mallam but I have given it up to the Muslim community and the Chief Imam. I’ve visited him and told him that so they will get somebody for me,” he added.

The Founder of the Ghana Union Movement, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, is also the founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre.