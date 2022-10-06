RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Our effort in the fight against galamsey will help us win the 2024 elections – Akufo-Addo to NPP

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tied the chances of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election to the fight against galamsey.

He said Ghanaians can help them ‘break the 8’ if the government put in a concerted effort in the fight against galamsey.

Speaking to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Kumasi as part of his meeting to find a lasting solution to the menace, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment, adding that he will not shield any government official found complicit in galamsey activities.

“Let us work together to get rid of this menace. I believe that if the people of Ghana see a determined effort on our part, which yields results, our water bodies are clearing, our lands are being reclaimed, and our forest zones are being preserved, it will help them enable us break the eight”, he stressed.

The President also bemoaned how the fight against galamsey caused the NPP parliamentary seats in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, he was being truthful in his commitment when he made a proclamation in 2017 to end galamsey.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of galamsey in the country said the fight has been prominent on his list since he assumed office.

He disclosed that his fight against the menace five years ago cost him and the NPP "significant losses in the mining communities" during election 2020.

"It turned out that my statement that I was putting my presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey was neither bombast nor recklessness. It was a simple truth," he added.

He also called on Ghanaians to exclude partisanship in the fight against galamsey.

He said Ghanaians must fight the canker without any bias because it's a threat to our existence.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
