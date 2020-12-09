According to her, 13,434,574 voters out of 17,027, 641 turned up at their respective polling stations.

The figure represents a 79 percentage out of the total number of voters.

Mrs Jean Mensa said this while announcing the presidential election results on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

With determination and focus, we prepared a register that recorded 17 million eligible voters in just 38 days. Thankfully, the just ended election did not see issues of missing names, misplaced polling stations, among others," she said.

Adding that "At the end of a transparent, orderly, and timely presidential elections the total number of valid votes cast was 13,434,574 representing 79% of the total registered voters.”

The EC also announced that President Akufo-Addo won the election when he polled 51.59 of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.