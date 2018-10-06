Oye Lithur makes first TV appearance after divorce petition

news

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, has made her first TV appearance after her husband filed for divorce.

The ex-minister was on Joy FM's news analysis show "Newsfile" Saturday to contribute to a wide array of socio-political issues.

Her husband, Tony Lithur, filed for a divorce from the ex-minister on May 2, 2018, in the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

In his petition, Tony Lithur accused Nana Oye Lithur of cheating on him with two men whom he named in his petition as Samuel Cudjoe and James Yankah.

He said he wants to divorce his wife because his continuous stay in the marriage would only cause him pain.

However, responding to the allegations made by her husband, Nana Oye Lithur insists she never cheated on him at any point.

According to her, it is “unfortunate” that such allegations have been peddled against her, further stating they “can’t be true”.

“Everyone who knows me and everything I stand for knows that the unfortunate allegations against me cannot be true,” Nana Oye Lithur wrote in a statement.

“As a lawyer of 25 years standing, I have a firm belief in our legal system and God Almighty to vindicate the truth."

“There is no doubt that these are trying times for my family, and I would like to count on your prayers especially for our children,” she added.