Parliament approves 12 deputy minister nominees

Authors:

Pulse News

Parliament has approved the nomination of a Minister of State and 11 deputy minister nominees recommended by the Appointments Committee.

The list is the first batch to be approved out of 40 nominees comprising of a minister of state and 39 deputy ministers presented to the house.

The approved nominees include a minister of state for finance Charles Adu Boahen, Benito Owusu Bio who is a deputy minister-designate for lands and natural resources and Collins Augustine Ntim who is a deputy minister-designate for local governance, decentralization and rural development.

Chairman of the appointments committee and first deputy speaker of parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu said the committee approved their nomination after ensuring that they met all constitutional provisions among other considerations.

Minority leader, Haruna Idrissu who supported the motion for the approval of the nominees also charged members of the public to respond to notice of memoranda published by the committee on nominees ahead of their vetting to aid their work in ensuring that only persons fit for their nominated role are approved.

