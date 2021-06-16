Parliament approves 12 deputy minister nominees

The approved nominees include a minister of state for finance Charles Adu Boahen, Benito Owusu Bio who is a deputy minister-designate for lands and natural resources and Collins Augustine Ntim who is a deputy minister-designate for local governance, decentralization and rural development.

Chairman of the appointments committee and first deputy speaker of parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu said the committee approved their nomination after ensuring that they met all constitutional provisions among other considerations.