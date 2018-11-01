Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as Ministers

news

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has approved Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the Minister of Information.

The Committee also approved Cynthia Morrison for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Evans Opoku Bobie for the Brong Ahafo Region.

Furthermore, they also approved the nominations of Mrs Paulina Tangaba Abayage for the Upper East Region, Mr Martin Oti-Gyarko, Deputy Minister nominee for the Brong Ahafo Region, and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, deputy minister nominee for Eastern Region.

The approval followed the presentation of the report of the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP), which recommended by consensus, the approval of the nominees.

Members of both the Majority and Minority divide described the nominees as competent individuals who had the work experience and intelligence to deliver in their respective ministries.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah takes over from Dr. Mustapha Hamid; who has been moved to the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development.