The panel chaired by Justice Jones Dotse said the approval of the budget was valid when deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu voted while he was presiding over affairs in the chamber.

The Supreme Court struck out the standing order 109 (3) which says a Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.

It furthered that the Deputy Speaker can be counted during the quorum for decision making according to article 104 (1).

The former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sharing his views on the ruling said Parliament has no choice but to obey the Supreme Court verdict.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he emphasized that "If they [Parliamentarians] refuse, it means Parliament is breaking the law. It's a very simple matter; it means you're breaking the law. So, you cannot refuse."

He stated that "there is no contradiction in what the Supreme Court is saying. They are saying they cannot give rules for Parliament, so go and do your rules. There are no contradictions. How Parliament, the procedure that Parliament will use to obey the law is left to Parliament. That's why we say Parliament is the master of its own rules but Parliament is not a master of its own laws. Parliament is subject to the law''.

To him, the Legislative House must begin implementing the verdict because "they cannot and they will not choose to disobey what the court has said".