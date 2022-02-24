RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Parliament is not a joking place and I'll get you arrested if... – Bagbin to MPs

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has threatened to throw Members of Parliament out of the House when they disrupt proceedings.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

He said "I will be compelled to get the Marshal to get people arrested and sent out."

Recommended articles

"What is happening in this Parliament is completely unacceptable and I am not sure you have an appreciation of the temperature of the country neither am I sure you know the arduous nature of the responsibility that has been placed on your shoulders.

"You are all matured adults, what I am talking about (chatter when he is entering the chamber) is still happening," Bagbin said at the beginning of proceedings on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

"Parliament is not a place for joking. It is a place for business, serious national business.

"This is a different type of Parliament. We must be prepared to change to accept the decision of the people and work together," he noted.

His reactions come after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu rejected a motion filed by the Minority for investigations into the use of COVID-19 funds.

He described the attitude of Joseph Osei-Owusu to overrule his rulings as unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive.

Alban Bagbin said "the penchant of the First Deputy Speaker to overturn my ruling is, to say the least, is unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive. Be that it as it may I shall not be taking any such to overrule the decision of the First Deputy Speaker to dismiss the motion as ruled by the Honorable Ranking Member of the Finance Committee."

He stated that "Honorable Members it is interesting to note that this is the second time the first Deputy Speaker has taken the chair and has made a ruling which intends was to overrule a position I had earlier on established before the House."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akufo-Addo has made Ghana one of Africa's 'wealthiest' countries – T.D. Jakes

Bishop T.D. Jake praises Nana Addo

NPP should beg Adwoa Safo because she wasn't treated fairly – Amoako Baah

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Ken Agyapong acts like he’s the only sensible politician in Ghana – Buaben Asamoah fires back

Ken Agyapong and Buaben Asamoah

Adwoa Sarfo has failed in life; she should go to hell - Ken Agyapong jabs baby mama

Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Sarfo