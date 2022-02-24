Parliament is not a joking place and I'll get you arrested if... – Bagbin to MPs

"What is happening in this Parliament is completely unacceptable and I am not sure you have an appreciation of the temperature of the country neither am I sure you know the arduous nature of the responsibility that has been placed on your shoulders.

"You are all matured adults, what I am talking about (chatter when he is entering the chamber) is still happening," Bagbin said at the beginning of proceedings on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

"Parliament is not a place for joking. It is a place for business, serious national business.

"This is a different type of Parliament. We must be prepared to change to accept the decision of the people and work together," he noted.

His reactions come after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu rejected a motion filed by the Minority for investigations into the use of COVID-19 funds.

He described the attitude of Joseph Osei-Owusu to overrule his rulings as unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive.

Alban Bagbin said "the penchant of the First Deputy Speaker to overturn my ruling is, to say the least, is unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive. Be that it as it may I shall not be taking any such to overrule the decision of the First Deputy Speaker to dismiss the motion as ruled by the Honorable Ranking Member of the Finance Committee."