Parliament: Speaker to name and shame MPs who are always late

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye, has warned that he will soon name and shame Members of Parliament (MPs) who always report late to the House.

He said non-punctuality is becoming a habit among some lawmakers but stressed that that will not be condoned under his leadership.

“Non-punctuality is not good and we have said it ourselves on the floor of parliament and as of today, we are working at these things.

“Members have all agreed that they are going to turn over a new leave…and there has been quite a change,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

A study by civil society organization Odekro, conducted earlier this year, indicated that several MPs report to work late, a situation it says adversely affected parliamentary work.

The 54-paged report revealed that 54 MPs during the time absented themselves from parliament without permission, adding that such behaviour cost the taxpayer ¢1.4 million in the last year.

The Speaker has now warned that he will soon put out the names of Parliamentarians who are perennial latecomers.

He said clocking machines will soon be introduced in Parliament to ensure that the arrival times of MPs are duly tracked.

“Very soon there will be clocking machines and MPs will clock in [when they arrive] and clock out. So, there will be a record as it is being done in other parliaments,” Prof. Ocquaye added.