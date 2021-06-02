RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Parliament vets deputy ministerial nominees today

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

All eyes will be on Parliament today, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as the Appointments Committee begins the vetting of four nominees for deputy ministerial positions.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana Pulse Ghana

First to be vetted by the Appointment's Committee is the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.

Recommended articles

He will be followed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, and the Deputy Ministers-designate for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Benito Owusu-Bio, Augustine Collins Ntim, and Osei Bonsu Amoah respectively.

Deputy Ministers-designate for Energy, Finance, Food and Agriculture, and Railway Development will be vetted on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

Parents arrested for burying sickle cell child alive in Central Region

A woman .in handcuffs

Read Barbara Mahama’s teary tribute to late soldier husband four years on

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

35-year-old nurse bleeds to death after delivery in Koforidua

The late Priscilla Baah