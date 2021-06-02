Parliament vets deputy ministerial nominees today

First to be vetted by the Appointment's Committee is the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.
All eyes will be on Parliament today, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as the Appointments Committee begins the vetting of four nominees for deputy ministerial positions.
First to be vetted by the Appointment's Committee is the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.
He will be followed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, and the Deputy Ministers-designate for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Benito Owusu-Bio, Augustine Collins Ntim, and Osei Bonsu Amoah respectively.
Deputy Ministers-designate for Energy, Finance, Food and Agriculture, and Railway Development will be vetted on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
