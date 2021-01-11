Soldiers stormed parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after the leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Executive Director of Parliamentary Network Africa, Sammy Obeng said: "the military who are strangers in parliamentary parlance being allowed to enter the hallowed chamber of Parliament was a very low point in our parliamentary history and that cannot be countenanced."

READ MORE: Court injunction on Assin North MP-elect causes chaos in Parliament

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "Once we do not see any actions on these issues by some time next week, we are going to particularly petition the Right Honourable Speaker so there could be some steps taken with regard to these issues."

"A lot of us very high expectations of this eighth Parliament simply because of how the numbers were going to help in changing the nature and ways in which the Parliament works.

"Beyond it being shameful, there were other events on the day that do not auger well for our parliamentary system," he added.