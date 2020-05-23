The NPP has I69 sitting Members of Parliament out of the total 275 seats in Parliament.

The party has already elected more than 95 Parliamentary candidates who would be contesting on its ticket in orphan constituencies [areas the party does not have sitting MPs].

Should the decision be endorsed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, there would be an online/offline voting for all delegates.

According to the Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, all delegates will vote with their unique numbers.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, he said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the issue of social and physical distancing, electronic voting had come up strongly.

He stated that with e-voting, there would not be the need for delegates to converge on voting centres as they could conveniently vote from their phones in the comfort of their homes or at the constituency secretariat.