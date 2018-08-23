Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’


Afari Gyan ‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’

Afari Gyan said any well-organised political party can know its overall performance in an election from the polling station results provided by its agents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, feels vindicated in his statement made some years ago that “elections are won only at the polling station”.

The former EC boss made the statement in the aftermath of the 2012 elections, when the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) contested the results of the election in court.

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing

Speaking at the 5 Accra Dialogue held at the premises of Media General on Wednesday, he said any well-organised political party can know its overall performance in an election from the polling station results provided by its agents.

Former EC Boss, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan play

Former EC Boss, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan

 

He was, however, quick to add that it is not prudent for a political party to announce results ahead of the election-management body.

According to him, such actions must be discouraged, explaining that if a political party goes ahead to announce the results before the EC does, it could create “tension” and possible chaos.

“I think the political parties now believe it [that elections are won at the polling stations], judging from the way they are trying to organize themselves at the polling station level,” Dr. Afari Gyan said.

READ ALSO: Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

Dr. Afari Gyan was Chairman of Ghana’s Electoral Commission for six successive elections that consolidated Ghana’s democratic credentials.

He retired from the position in 2015 and was replaced by Charlotte Osei, who has also now been replaced by Jean Mensa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revelations: Nana Addo is under pressure to fire me from NPP - Kennedy Agyapong Revelations Nana Addo is under pressure to fire me from NPP - Kennedy Agyapong
EC Chair: Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensa after late IPAC meeting invitation
NDC Race: ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin NDC Race ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing
Agenda 2020: Mahama visits Rawlings Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlings
Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

Recommended Videos

Politics: Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin Politics Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin
Politics: Alban Bagbin speaks about the properties Mahama’s boys secured Politics Alban Bagbin speaks about the properties Mahama’s boys secured
Politics: 2020 not done deal for Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong Politics 2020 not done deal for Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politicsbullet
2 Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister diesbullet
3 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
4 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
5 Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho droppedbullet
6 Resignation Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision...bullet
7 NDC Race NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponentsbullet
8 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak...bullet
9 Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Bagbin has an agenda to destroy...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin
NDC Presidential Race Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama
Hero Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the political elites
Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Anti-graft Measures What is the role of the Special Prosecutor?