‘Political parties now believe elections are won at polling stations’

news

Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, feels vindicated in his statement made some years ago that “elections are won only at the polling station”.

The former EC boss made the statement in the aftermath of the 2012 elections, when the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) contested the results of the election in court.

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing

Speaking at the 5 Accra Dialogue held at the premises of Media General on Wednesday, he said any well-organised political party can know its overall performance in an election from the polling station results provided by its agents.

He was, however, quick to add that it is not prudent for a political party to announce results ahead of the election-management body.

According to him, such actions must be discouraged, explaining that if a political party goes ahead to announce the results before the EC does, it could create “tension” and possible chaos.

“I think the political parties now believe it [that elections are won at the polling stations], judging from the way they are trying to organize themselves at the polling station level,” Dr. Afari Gyan said.

READ ALSO: Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting

Dr. Afari Gyan was Chairman of Ghana’s Electoral Commission for six successive elections that consolidated Ghana’s democratic credentials.

He retired from the position in 2015 and was replaced by Charlotte Osei, who has also now been replaced by Jean Mensa.