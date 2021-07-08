Patrick Boamah asks MPs to reject $28m car loan if...

The loan is expected to be sourced from the National Investment Bank (NIB).

The Finance Committee of the chamber is expected to consider the loan agreement and report to the House.

The Minister also presented a similar request for a $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State for them to purchase vehicles.

Patrick Boamah, who doubles as the Vice-Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee commenting on the development said the state should rather consider purchasing cars in a pool for MPs to use during their term in office.

He said: "If I had my way, I would tell my colleagues to reject the facility for the simple reason that all the other arms of government, vehicles are procured for them without going through the process where the media is always on the back of MPs for contracting a loan."

He stated that his colleagues may explore other means of gaining access to buy their own cars.