Paul Adom-Otchere must shut up and grow — Prof Stephen Adei

Prof Adei congratulated Togbe Afede for rejecting the ex-gratia stating that "I think that Togbe Afede has done the right thing by returning the money. He didn’t say he’s not entitled to it, he says doesn't need that one. Paul Adom-Otchere, unfortunately, has become political more than journalistic."

"He shouldn't be the one to talk about it. There are certain ethics of a certain position once you are in that position, if I were him I will shut up. Once you accept certain positions, you must immediately conduct yourself," he added.

Adom-Otchere on his programme on Metro TV said the return of GH¢365,000 by Togbe Afede which was paid to him as ex-gratia for being a member of the Council of State is not genuine.

He said the revered chief should have returned more than the ex-gratia.

He argued that Togbe Afede XIV only attended 16% of the meetings as a Council of State member yet he collected all his salaries.

"Of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meeting]; it constituted 16 percent," Adom-Otchere said while doing a touchscreen analysis of Togbe Afede's letter explaining why he rejected the inappropriate ex-gratia paid into his account.

He explained: "the Council of State is paid every month and he [Togbe Afede] took all his salaries, of which he is entitled to it. In giving us the narrations, he should have stated that he was unable to attend all the meetings of the Council of State, yet he took all his salaries including his car loan, a waiver from Ghana Ports and Harbour’s Authority to import cars…the amount of monies government [took] off the loans that were paid to the Council of State members are more than the GH¢365k he is talking about, for a person who only attended 16 percent of Council of State meetings.

"If you check the Council of State transportation allowances, Togbe’s allowance was paid as of coming from Ho in the Volta region; some of the members told me that ordinarily, he lives in Accra but he said he was coming from Ho.