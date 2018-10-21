Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Former President John Mahama has hits out at president Nana Akufo-Addo, challenging him to pay the money of customers of DKM microfinance.

Thousands of customers lost their investments following the collapse of the microfiance company in 2015 when Mr Mahama was the president.

There were suggestions that Mr Mahama's wife had shares in the rogue company as many of the customers claimed that the former first lady urged them to save with the financial institution.

Speaking at Wamfie in the Dormaa East Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday Mr Mahama noted: “When we were in office, the NPP lied that DKM belonged to my wife and I.

"Today, you are in power, you know who DKM belongs to.

"You promised that you will collect the people’s money for them when you come into power.

"Please collect their DKM money and give it back to them.”

What did Akufo-Akufo say about DKM in the 2016 election?

The candidate Akufo-Addo promised to retrieve the monies of DKM customers if he won power.

He said it was clear that the erstwhile administration have failed to adequately deal with the matter leading to thousands of Ghanaians losing their monies.

He said in 2016: “I will investigate government’s inability to pay the monies owed as well as investigate the DKM scandal and to ensure that there would be total restoration to all affected in both scandals.”