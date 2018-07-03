Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack Charlotte Osei

news

The National Peace Council has backed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to remove Charlotte Osei from office as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mrs. Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, were last Thursday dismissed from office by the President following a recommendation by the Chief Justice.

READ ALSO: EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst

Mrs. Charlotte Osei was sacked on "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies were dismissed for diverting funds into private accounts.

However, the President’s decision to wield the axe has attracted criticism from certain quarters, with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing government of planning everything.

Responding to the issue, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Peace Council, Prof. Seth Opuni Asiamah, said the President “cannot be faulted” for the decision he took.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with the decision so far as the President abided by the constitution and went through due process in sacking the EC Chair.

“The Constitution mandates the President to do what he did. There is a process that he went through to arrive at the decision that he took. Therefore, one cannot fault him for the decision he took,” Prof. Opuni Asiamah told TV3.

“Even though former President Mahama appointed Charlotte Osei, he did not do so for her to come and do his bidding so the NDC position of making the country ungovernable if Charlotte is not reinstated is most unfortunate,” he added.

READ ALSO: Judicial Review: Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal

The Ashanti regional Peace Council Chairman further cautioned Nana Addo to desist from appointing persons who will do his bidding.

He said the President must endeavor to appoint people who will serve the best interest of the country.

“What I’ll caution the President [against] is that, he has the opportunity to appoint all the seven commissioners before the next election, he should appoint people who will serve the best interest of the country and not do his bidding,” Prof. Opuni Asiamah stated.