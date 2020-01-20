The Commission described "this as outrageous since the said company has no links whatsoever to the Chairperson and her husband."

It further called on well-meaning Ghanaians to verify the ownership of Persol Systems Limited at the Registrar-General’s Department.

The EC in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh called on the general public to disregard this fabrication and to treat it with the contempt that it deserves.

The EC noted that in the lead up to the general elections in December, it is mindful of the fact that there will be attempts by sections of the society to malign the integrity and credibility of the Chairperson, Deputies and the Commission.

It urged the general public to cross-check stories put out in the media.