Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Attacks and corruption tag caused Mahama's defeat - Nyaho Tamakloe

Nyaho Tamakloe said the NPP had every opportunity available to convince Ghanaians to make Mahama unpopular in order to bring down his administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

A suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that the corruption tag and personal attacks on former President John Mahama prior to the 2016 general elections caused his defeat.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in opposition was desperate for power adding that they launched an attack on the personality of the former President.

He stressed that the NPP had every opportunity available to convince Ghanaians to make Mahama unpopular in order to bring down his administration.

READ MORE: "NPP is divided with no message" - Nyaho Tamakloe

"I think Mahama, even though he is a communicator, thought the work he had done would speak for itself. And as such, the strong promises (I don’t want to use the word ‘propaganda’), the strong promises put by the then opposition and the attack on him worked. The attacks on corruption and the need to have a change led to Mahama's downfall.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

 

"They felt he came to continue Atta Mills’ reign and he had another full term himself; he had done enough and there was the need for a change. However, what really brought him down was the opposition repeatedly tagging him with negative things which unfortunately his party couldn’t absolve him of," he said.

Speaking in an interview to Politics and Power Magazine, Nyaho Tamakloe said "The opposition was then desperate for power so anything that they will do that will convince the people, they will do.

play
 

READ MORE: I'll vote for Mahama - Nyaho Tamakloe

"Look at free education, they brought it in and people believed; free this, free that, one community, one this; these are all things that are constraints in the African setting so you come and tell him that you will give free this, free that and then you paint black the leader then, naturally they will try you and see what you can do and that is what we are in now."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah
Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary
Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful
Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE
Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong
I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman

Recommended Videos

Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana
NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama
Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumibullet
2 I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy bossbullet
3 Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairmanbullet
5 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
6 Delta Force members granted bailbullet
7 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
8 Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopefulbullet
9 NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but...bullet
10 Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Fridaybullet

Related Articles

Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahama
Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe
Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloe
'Poor Economy' Disappointed Nyaho Tamakloe calls on Bawumia to resign as Veep
Finally Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness over 'palmwine tapper' comment
J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah
275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay
Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks
Chop Chop Dismissed GEPA boss Gifty Klenam blows $132k on rent
Chop Chop EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet

Politics

Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi
Fritz Baffou
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloe
X
Advertisement