A suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that the corruption tag and personal attacks on former President John Mahama prior to the 2016 general elections caused his defeat.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in opposition was desperate for power adding that they launched an attack on the personality of the former President.

He stressed that the NPP had every opportunity available to convince Ghanaians to make Mahama unpopular in order to bring down his administration.

"I think Mahama, even though he is a communicator, thought the work he had done would speak for itself. And as such, the strong promises (I don’t want to use the word ‘propaganda’), the strong promises put by the then opposition and the attack on him worked. The attacks on corruption and the need to have a change led to Mahama's downfall.

"They felt he came to continue Atta Mills’ reign and he had another full term himself; he had done enough and there was the need for a change. However, what really brought him down was the opposition repeatedly tagging him with negative things which unfortunately his party couldn’t absolve him of," he said.

Speaking in an interview to Politics and Power Magazine, Nyaho Tamakloe said "The opposition was then desperate for power so anything that they will do that will convince the people, they will do.

"Look at free education, they brought it in and people believed; free this, free that, one community, one this; these are all things that are constraints in the African setting so you come and tell him that you will give free this, free that and then you paint black the leader then, naturally they will try you and see what you can do and that is what we are in now."