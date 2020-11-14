Accompanied by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and a former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, the NDC leader expressed the condolences of the party to HE Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and immediate family.

The visit to the Rawlings’ residence followed a meeting of the NDC Political Committee on Friday morning.

The party had earlier, on Thursday, announced the suspension of its campaign activities across the country when the news of the passing of the NDC Founder broke.

Other members of the delegation were Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka, NDC 2020 Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi and other national officers and MPs.

The NDC has meanwhile opened a book of condolence for the party’s founder and former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

Meanwhile, the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says President Nana Akufo-Addo is doing everything to “hijack” the funeral of the late former president.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM on events relating to Mr. Rawlings’ passing so far, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said: “We were sorely disappointed that the President of the Republic, even in issuing a statement of condolence, refused or failed to recognise the fact that President Rawlings was the founder of the NDC”.

“It is against all the different practices we have been engaged in, in the past, as far as the death of prominent members of the two political parties are concerned,” he said.

“The President has refused to recognise that the man belongs to NDC, and he is the founder of NDC”, he argued, adding: “Everything about this funeral, so far, depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don’t think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organised somewhere, and we get invited.