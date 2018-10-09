Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Minister

news

Two members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, have been arrested by the police for chasing away the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei over the weekend.

Paul Atta Onyinah, 49, and Richard Yaw Brefo, 51, were picked up at Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region and charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting.

The police said the two were part of the group that stormed the meeting grounds where Dr. Osei was addressing some party executives to cause mayhem.

The Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the group, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said the vigilante group worked hard to bring the party into power and therefore deserve better than they are currently getting.

"The MP was lucky he escaped but we gave some of the executives dirty slaps for not fulfilling their promise to us," Hak-Musah said.

"We give monies to our boys to buy police forms but they are always left out. This is not what they promised us," he added.