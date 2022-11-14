RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Police arrest 3 suspects for disturbances at NDC regional elections in Kumasi

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Police have arrested three persons and are pursuing others for violent disturbances during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Executives election held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Kumasi.

Police
The suspects and their accomplices were involved in different offenses including assault on a Police officer, spraying pepper from a device onto some persons at the centre, and engaging in a fight resulting in injuries to one of the perpetrators.

The suspects identified as Yahya Shaibu Tia, Fati Ibrahim, and Husien Yakubu alias Jarlune are in custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get their accomplices arrested to face justice.

NDC flag
NDC flag Pulse Ghana

During the NDC regional elections, some heavily-built thugs of the NDC clashed with some personnel of the Ghana Police Service to disrupt the polls.

According to reports, these persons believed to be members of the NDC wanted to enter the Baba Yara Sports Stadium without accreditation and were prevented by the security personnel.

