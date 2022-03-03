Police must invite 'NDC sympathizer' Atuguba over coup comment – KT Hammond

According to him, "We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral PhD student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.

"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.

"Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend's PhD thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coups succeed and why others fail;’ his case study was Ghana.

"My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic."

But KT Hammond disagreed and questioned why some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will call for a coup in the country.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing the press in Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Adansi Asokwa MP Hammond said "Why is it that in the course of NPP administration every opportunity that the NDC get, not all of them to be fair, but the irresponsible ones are calling for the intervention of the military?

"What is it about the Military?"

"Let me tell Professor Atuguba that he doesn’t have the liberty to take leave of his brain, he does not have the liberty to take even half of his brain.

"He owes it to his students and he owes it to the constitution that everybody including him has no reason to say the kind of things he has said. He is a Professor and of no other thing but law, he understands the constitution.

"This is the constitution that has made it very clear, anybody who attempts to subvert it commits the offence that he knows, he goes to make a statement like this," he stated.

He added: "The Military knows what they are up to, they are a professional institution, their responsibility is to guide the territorial integrity of this country, period, they know it, they are not interested in dabbling in politics. The group before them had dabbled in politics and we are all witnesses to these happenings. They are not interested, the officers are professionals, the rank and file, they are professionals they know their duties. It is not the likes of Atuguba to invite them to hold the country to ransom.

"Clearly, he is an NDC sympathizer and indeed, I do know that at a point in time he worked with the office of the president, he is an NDC sympathizer but no problem with that but the constitution allows for the people of Ghana to speak at periodic times.

"The last one was 2020, we had the election, four more years, we have spent almost one and a half years thereafter, we will go for election.

"If the people do not like the NPP administration because they feel that we messed up it is for the people of the country to pass their judgment, it is not for the person who thinks he knows the law and who thinks he has studied the law to go about and brandishing foolishness like that.