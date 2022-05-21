RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Political and tribal bigotry are destroying Ghana – Professor Asare laments

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A US-based Ghanaian law professor, Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has bemoaned what, in his view, is the dilution of Ghana's politics from being based on ideological differences to bigotry.

Professor Asare is popularly referred to as Kwaku Azar
Professor Asare is popularly referred to as Kwaku Azar

According to him, the situation has become so frightening that the earlier it is remedied, the better it will be for the future of the country.

Recommended articles

Writing on his Facebook page on Friday, May 20, the learned professor lamented how unity, honesty, loyalty to the state, among other attributes that used to be the hallmarks of Ghanaians have been thrown to the dogs, causing an increase in corruption, extreme poverty, and insecurity, among others.

READ ALSO: You can be jailed for keeping tigers, snakes... at home - Vet Service Department

He wrote: "Politics, over the years, has become less about ideological differences and more about identities.

It is no longer about issues, principles, or values but rather about taking the side of political tribes.

"Allegiance to the country has been sadly supplanted by allegiance to the political tribe with the disastrous effect that party members will go to any lengths to damn the facts and defend their leaders from any criticisms or wrongdoings.

"Our politics has degenerated to an ‘us versus them’ mentality, where ‘them’ are seen as dangerous nation wreckers while ‘us’ are the virtuous nation builders.

"In the end, the political struggles in this republic have become about fighting ‘other citizens,’ ‘other CSOs,’ ‘other media,’ rather than against the common things that impoverish us —— corruption, bad governance, willful dissipation of public resources, etc.

"The auditor-general’s reports are to be rubbished or ignored if they expose ‘us.’ Justice means going after ‘them,’ and sheltering ‘us,’ damn what the law provides.

Protecting the public purse means asking for the balance sheet of CSOs who scrutinize public finances. Media freedom means being a lapdog for government rather than a watchdog that investigates and reports on government wrongdoing.

"The churches we attend, the associations we belong to, where we sit when we watch a soccer game, even the funerals that we attend are all now shaped by politics.

The big winners in this faux politics are the few leaders and their cronies. The big losers are Ghanafuo who see nothing but increased poverty, misery, and decline in their standard of living.

"GOGO seeks to reset the political clock by shifting politics away from an identity towards issues, by asking us to see other Ghanafuo as citizens and not members of the enemy political party, and by shifting our loyalty away from the political czars back to the country."

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Six in 10 NDC people want Duffuor to lead party into 2024 general elections - Dela Coffie

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

I’ll contest for NPP’s 2024 flagbearership position - Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

#FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested again

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

NPP will lose if elections are held today – Dep. Foreign Affairs Minister

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, NNP MP for Asante Mampong.