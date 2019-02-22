Rawlings said the two main political parties must join forces to ensure that violent vigilantism becomes a thing of the past.

Delivering his third State of Nation Address to Ghanaians in Parliament on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said political vigilantism could destabilise the peace in the country.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the NDC and NDC to do the needful by disbanding their respective vigilante groups.

“I want to use the platform of this Message to make a sincere, passionate appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC, to come together, as soon as possible, preferably next week, to agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politic,” the President said.

Commenting after the 2019 SONA, Rawlings described President Akufo-Addo’s address on the security situation as “disarming.”

In a Twitter post, the former president said the NDC and NPP must heed the President’s call to join forces in combating the scourge of party militias.

“President @NAkufoAddo’s #SONA2019 was disarming. I do hope the NDC @OfficialNDCGh, and the NPP @NPP_GH will heed the call to join forces in combating the scourge of party militias and violent vigilantism,” he wrote.

Rawlings attended Thursday’s SONA in the company of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.