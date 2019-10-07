According to him, the parties are sponsored by individuals and the latter expects to get a return for their investment hence the award of inflated contracts.

He stated that the appointments to positions are not made based on merit which at the end of the day recover their expenses by raiding the public purse.

"And if you’re elected, what happens – and this is an open secret- is that they will do everything they can by hook or crook to recover their expenses by raiding the public purse.

"When they (politicians) have been sponsored by individuals or organizations, the latter expects to get a return for their investment hence the award of contracts, invariably inflated contracts, or appointments to positions and sometimes these appointments are not made on the basis of merit which leads to weak institutions," Emile Short said.

He, however, condemned the practice of people getting into the political office just to enrich themselves.

Watch the video below: