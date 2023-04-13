Poll: 21 percent of NPP’s delegates prefer Kennedy Agyapong as 2024 flagbearer

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, Mussa Dankwa, the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics said the vociferous lawmaker’s polling has improved over the months.

“He [Kennedy Agyapong] is the only candidate showing ascendency in the polling numbers. He jumped from 14% in January 2023 to 21% in April 2023. That is an astronomical rise we have seen in the poll. This chart may be a reflection of the votes of the delegates than the general voters. Kennedy has been campaigning vigorously,” he said.

In Kennedy Agyapong’s home region, Central, Mr. Dankwa emphasised that he had 30% and also had 32% in the Eastern Region per the survey.

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics mentioned that former Trades Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen dropped from 40% to 37% between January 2023 to April 2023.

“Alan is backed by 37% of NPP supporters in 2023, I wasn’t expecting him to drop from 40% in January 2023 to 37% in April 2023, but he did,” Mr. Dankwa stated.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has not made an official announcement about his bid seems to lead the poll but dropped from 40% to 39% from January 2023 to April 2023.

“Bawumia is backed by 39% of NPP supporters. You can see that Bawumia has been on a constant decline, whereas Alan stabilised in April 2022 at 41% all the way to January 2023 at 40% within that months. This poll covers NPP supporters only. In January 2022, Alan and Bawumia were tied at 40% each, now Dr. Bawumia has taken a slight lead,” he stated.

Dr. Dankwa explained that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had 47% and the vice President had 21% in the Central Region.