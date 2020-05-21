The businessman cum politician said it will be dangerous to hold the December elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Kumasi, Mr Addae said the current state of affairs would also make it virtually impossible for the EC to strictly follow its schedule timetable for an effective election.

Akwasi Addai Odike

“The EC needs enough time to embark on public education before its intended registration exercise, attend to challenges from unqualified registrants, undertake exhibition of the voters register and then prepare for the main election on December 7.

When asked what should be done to avert a constitutional crisis in the event the EC postpones the elections, Mr Addae said the constitution could be amended to deal with the situation, adding “protecting human lives must be the topmost priority.”

“No one can tell me that looking at the rate of the infection spreading in the country, the pandemic will end very soon,” he said.