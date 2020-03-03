Francis Adomako said the dates for the primaries clashes with the compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission.

He also opined that the party needs to mobilize people to register therefore the primaries will be a distraction.

“The party has set 25th of April, 2020 for our internal elections that’s the parliamentary and flagbearer elections. The Electoral Commission has also set 18th April 2020 for the compilation of new voter album for this year’s general elections. This same Electoral Commission has been tasked to conduct our internal elections, 25th April, 2020."

I think the party will have divided attention, therefore, I plead with the national executives and the NEC which has the final authority to change the date for the elections to reconsider the announced date for the election in the interest of the party and the Electoral Commission’’ he pleaded.

Francis Adomako is of the view that “the party should conduct the elections in March 2020 or wait for the Electoral Commission to finish with the nationwide compilation of the new voter register so we will not have divided attention’’ he stressed.

He justified that, “Now when you go to the grassroots of our party from regional to polling station all executives and members are focused on the upcoming internal elections that’s the parliamentary primaries but not the campaign for the masses to step out for the EC’s voter registrations.

“I feel that, if we do the elections on April 25th, 2020 it will not help us, now everybody’s mind is on parliamentary primaries, I’m the Ashanti regional organizer of the party I need to sensitize people and mobilize them for the exercise at the grassroots level, polling stations level to go and register.

"The polling station executives, organizers and regional executives everybody is looking up to the primaries that’s where their interest is at the moment. I think this won’t help us as a party, look 2020 is a crucial election and I believe we have to have a second look at our time table’’ he admonished.