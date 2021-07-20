RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Pray for wisdom for me and my ministers – Nana Addo to Muslims

President Nana Akufo-Addo has prayed the Muslim community in the country to pray for wisdom for him and his members of government so they can govern and get Ghana out of its economic challenges.

Akufo-Addo made the appeal on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, when he joined the National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community in the country at the national mosque in Kanda, Accra, to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is a festival of the sacrifice.

It is one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam

It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command but before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In his address, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “The sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim which we celebrate today, must spur us on to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of our country. Sacrificing for our country means giving off our best in our various areas of endeavor and making the national interest paramount in whatever we do.”

“I ask the Muslim Ummah in Ghana to remember our nation in prayer and also pray for wisdom and guidance for me and for members of my government so that we can steer the ship of state in a manner that allows us to navigate the stormy and turbulent economic challenges that confront our nation and the world,” the President stated.

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has also wished Muslims in the country a happy Eid-al-Adha with a call on them to get inspired by the occasion to give back to humanity.

“The Eid reminds us of the value of obedience, sacrifice and Allah's divine mercy.

“As we safely celebrate with family and loved ones, may our prayers be answered and our sacrifices be acceptable to Allah. May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity, something that is bigger than ourselves.

“Above all, may Allah accept our prayers, heal our world and bless our homeland Ghana," the NDC leader posted on his Facebook page.

