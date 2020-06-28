According to him, the government has implemented programmes and policies that impact the life of the people positively and not about trial and error.

"We are told that those who were responsible for the worst economic performance of the last 30 years say they have learned their lessons and seek another opportunity to correct their mistakes. Then I ask, should the presidency be used for experiments? Surely not. You the Ghanaian people deserve better and you will get better on 7 December," he said.

Speaking to delegates after he was acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2020 polls, he urged members of the NPP to campaign on the achievements of their government within the last three and half years.

"We have a good story to tell and we should go out and tell it in every sector of our lives. We should show the difference between the NPP way of tackling problems and the way our opponents do it. We grow the economy, they shrink the economy. We create a properly regulated enabling atmosphere for businesses to flourish, they allow chances and speculators to lure citizens into putting their monies into doggy enterprises. They bring our banks and our financial services to mere collapse and we have to clean up thoroughly and restore confidence.

"They plunge us into dumsor, we keep the lights on. They look on clueless as hundreds of thousands of Ghana’s children exit school at JHS, we bring free SHS and free TVET to prepare our children better to face life. They resort to crude language when they are faced with difficult arguments, we raise the level of public discourse. We owe it to ourselves and to Ghana to win the elections in December decisively to make sure that we keep the economy on track and not in the hands of people who will run it again into the ground," he stated.