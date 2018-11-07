Presidency orders EOCO to reinstate suspended Regional Director

news

The Presidency has ordered the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), ACP K.K Amoah, to reinstate the Eastern Regional Director of the organization, Fred Dzeny, who was suspended this week.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the presidency is unhappy with the EOCO Boss’ action, and considers it reckless.

Mr. Dzeny was suspended after he suggested that successive governments have often shielded their officials who are involved in corruption.

He said the government must be ready to prosecute its own officials if it is really serious about tackling corruption in the country.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition,” Mr. Dzeny expressed.

However, a statement signed by the Head of EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd), said Mr. Dzeny acted “against the ethical and professional standards of the Office”.

He was subsequently suspended for calling out the government on the issue of corruption.

Mr. Dzeny’s reported reinstatement comes following mass public outrage, with some ant-corruption campaigners condemning his suspension.