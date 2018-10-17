Pulse.com.gh logo
Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlings

Rawlings said those aspirants nursing their ambitions to be running mates in the party, are not persons who should be entertained at the Presidency.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings play

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has admonished presidential aspirants in the upcoming flag bearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said those aspirants nursing their ambitions to be running mates in the party, are not persons who should be entertained at the Presidency.

According to him, such persons have nothing to offer.

In a tweet on Monday, October 15, Rawlings said the Presidency was too busy for such individuals.

"Isn't the Presidency too busy a place for hopefuls/running mates who spend a little too much time grooming their moustache and dyeing their hair?" he queried.

 

He said he prays a 'better' persons wins the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race "to provide the kind of leadership that the party needs."

The NDC founder, who was speaking at his Ridge residence when Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah paid him a courtesy call to announce his presidential ambition, noted the NDC should not underestimate the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

According to him, there is no way the NPP "would want to lose power after a single term."

Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade under the Mahama administration, is seeking to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls.

So far, 13 persons, including former President Mahama, have declared their intention to contest for the flagbearership position of the NDC.

READ MORE: Mahama copied Spio-Garbrah's agenda for victory?

Others include former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof Joshua Alabi.

The rest are the football administrator, Kojo Bonsu, Stephen Atubiga, a young lawyer and a member of the party’s communication team, Elikplim Agbemava, David Dotse Kuwadah, and one Nurudeen Iddrisu, thought to be a consultant in the oil and gas industry.

